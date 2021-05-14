Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Given a C$40.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$40.00 price objective on Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) in a research note published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$39.84.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$38.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -44.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.26. Pembina Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$26.77 and a 12 month high of C$39.29.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently -291.33%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

