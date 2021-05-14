Pearson (LON:PSON) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $720.75

Shares of Pearson plc (LON:PSON) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 720.75 ($9.42) and traded as high as GBX 852.20 ($11.13). Pearson shares last traded at GBX 848 ($11.08), with a volume of 1,197,889 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSON shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 475 ($6.21) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered Pearson to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 741 ($9.68) to GBX 730 ($9.54) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pearson in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 480 ($6.27) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 658.40 ($8.60).

Get Pearson alerts:

The company has a market cap of £6.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 804.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 720.75.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.00. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.48%.

In related news, insider Sally Johnson sold 7,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 779 ($10.18), for a total value of £56,126.95 ($73,330.22). Also, insider Graeme Pitkethly acquired 6,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 823 ($10.75) per share, with a total value of £49,997.25 ($65,321.73).

About Pearson (LON:PSON)

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.