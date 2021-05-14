PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of PDSB traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.76. 280,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,141. PDS Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $0.84 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The stock has a market cap of $106.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

PDSB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Saturday, April 10th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

