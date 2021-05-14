PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Sets New 12-Month High at $42.89

Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.89 and last traded at $42.05, with a volume of 2858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PDCE shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.99 and its 200 day moving average is $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a positive return on equity of 2.42%. On average, analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,355.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,704 shares of company stock worth $2,526,584 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,414,656 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,043,000 after buying an additional 96,040 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in PDC Energy by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,028 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,409,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $719,000.

PDC Energy Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

