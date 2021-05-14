Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Lowered to $184.00 at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $205.00 to $184.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities raised their target price on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Paylocity from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Paylocity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $197.94.

Shares of Paylocity stock traded up $4.99 during trading on Thursday, reaching $163.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,019. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50, a P/E/G ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $105.49 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $186.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTY. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paylocity in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 239.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

