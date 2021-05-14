Paul Meader Buys 10,000 Shares of ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) Stock

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments (LON:LBOW) insider Paul Meader purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 87 ($1.14) per share, with a total value of £8,700 ($11,366.61).

LBOW opened at GBX 85.40 ($1.12) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 87.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 86.76. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments has a 12 month low of GBX 69.50 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 91 ($1.19).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st.

ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd specializes in mezzanine debt and whole loan investments. The fund focuses only on United Kingdom commercial real estate. ICG-Longbow Senior Secured UK Property Debt Investments Ltd is domiciled in Channel Islands.

