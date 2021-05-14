Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.42.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PTEN shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

PTEN traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $8.05. 2,327,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,394,203. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.02. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $9.74.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 56.10%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

