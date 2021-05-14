Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) had its target price upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Party City Holdco from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Shares of NYSE:PRTY opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.80. The firm has a market cap of $993.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 4.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.19. Party City Holdco has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $10.28.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.13. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 36.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,894,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $60,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507,426 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Party City Holdco by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,380,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,605,000 after purchasing an additional 574,944 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Party City Holdco by 2,450.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,094,158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,946,000 after buying an additional 2,972,852 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Party City Holdco in the 4th quarter worth $16,136,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Party City Holdco by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,568,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,796,000 after buying an additional 827,070 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco Company Profile

Party City Holdco Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes party goods worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It offers paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties, gifts, and stationery.

