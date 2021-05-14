ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.95

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.95 and traded as high as $1.15. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 132,915 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.95.

ParkerVision Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

