Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $794,592,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,018,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,944,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 923,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,502,000 after purchasing an additional 305,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $276,233,000 after purchasing an additional 254,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Shares of PH traded up $4.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $320.58. 9,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,288. The company has a market capitalization of $41.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.23. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $140.01 and a one year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.18%.

In related news, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total transaction of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares in the company, valued at $22,556,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $12,115,736. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.14.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.