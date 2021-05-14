Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 5,470 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,760 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,470 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,814 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 18,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BGY opened at $6.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

