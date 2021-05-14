Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Infosys in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

INFY opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.27. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $19.56.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 27.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INFY. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

