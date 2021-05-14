Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys Shares of 1,863 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 27,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 21.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.34. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $54.31 and a 1 year high of $159.70.

