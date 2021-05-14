Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

In other news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 2,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total transaction of $222,931.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,449 shares of company stock worth $2,326,439 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.25. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.42 and a 1 year high of $106.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

