Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PBLA stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 20,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,489. Panbela Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Panbela Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing disruptive therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

