Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAAS opened at $30.40 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $40.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is 21.79%.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.95.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

