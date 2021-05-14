Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.69

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.69 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pampa Energía from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.55.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $899.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.47.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.42. Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.12 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Pampa Energía in the 4th quarter worth about $3,667,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 862.3% during the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 201,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 180,831 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Dumac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

