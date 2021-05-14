Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Receives $383.81 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $383.81.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PANW. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.51, for a total transaction of $509,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.19, for a total value of $4,334,280.00. Insiders have sold a total of 49,860 shares of company stock valued at $17,229,105 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PANW opened at $323.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of -104.48 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $344.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $211.89 and a 1 year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.