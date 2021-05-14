Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 1,790 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 10,588 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Amcor by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,790,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,611,000 after acquiring an additional 202,759 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 670,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Amcor by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 16,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 4th quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

AMCR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie cut Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.49.

In related news, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total transaction of $2,412,672.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,672. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Amcor stock opened at $12.38 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $12.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.87 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

