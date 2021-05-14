Palisade Asset Management LLC Sells 159 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Palisade Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after purchasing an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,008,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.80.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $110.49 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98. The firm has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 143.49, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

