Palisade Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at $15,727,767.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,323 shares of company stock worth $7,792,306 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

Shares of CL opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $65.54 and a one year high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.15 and a 200 day moving average of $80.81.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

