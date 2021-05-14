Palisade Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,603 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,766,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 119,110 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 148,543 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,243,000 after buying an additional 15,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 63,858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock worth $26,703,008. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ROST. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.84.

Ross Stores stock opened at $125.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.69, a PEG ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

