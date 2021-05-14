Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $12.22 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Palisade Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 1.6% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth $43,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,384,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18.4% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 69,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after buying an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,392 shares of company stock valued at $457,922 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $192.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.44 and a 200-day moving average of $176.44. The company has a market capitalization of $81.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.31 and a 1 year high of $197.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

ADP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.53.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.