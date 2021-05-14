Palisade Asset Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Palisade Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. American Money Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 56,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,753 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,820,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 186,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,006,000 after buying an additional 6,715 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 47,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,474 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $125.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $78.44 and a 1-year high of $128.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average is $110.97.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

