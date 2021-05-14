Palisade Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Palisade Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Hormel Foods comprises 1.4% of Palisade Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $10,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $25.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In related news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

