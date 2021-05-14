Palisade Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Palisade Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Goldstein Munger & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 439,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 30,389 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 352,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,724,000 after purchasing an additional 21,737 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA opened at $78.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $80.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.