PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.33, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:PRFX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,603. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day moving average is $4.51. PainReform has a one year low of $2.18 and a one year high of $7.85.

Get PainReform alerts:

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for PainReform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PainReform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.