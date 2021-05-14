PAID Network Price Down 15% Over Last Week (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. PAID Network has a total market cap of $112.72 million and approximately $3.82 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00003552 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PAID Network has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00094507 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.18 or 0.00603946 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00239058 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004789 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.58 or 0.01176369 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $608.84 or 0.01216849 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

PAID Network Coin Trading

