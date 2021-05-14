PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Shares Gap Up to $43.76

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $43.76, but opened at $45.16. PacWest Bancorp shares last traded at $44.21, with a volume of 3,040 shares traded.

PACW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.57.

The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%. Sell-side analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

In other news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

