Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Director Buys $102,200.00 in Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PTVE traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.53. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is presently 21.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pactiv Evergreen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $124,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $134,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. 19.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PTVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

