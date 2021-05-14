Pacific Biosciences of California Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PACB)

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,014 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,021% compared to the average daily volume of 358 put options.

In related news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total transaction of $10,972,058.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Schaefer sold 3,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $150,606.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,474 shares in the company, valued at $3,468,180.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 793,117 shares of company stock valued at $30,685,496. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 3,175.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hershey Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the first quarter worth about $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

PACB opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $28.48. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.27. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The company had revenue of $29.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.66 million.

PACB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

