Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in One (NYSE:AONE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in One (NYSE:AONE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in ONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter worth $342,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONE in the fourth quarter worth $720,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in ONE by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 89,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd bought a new position in ONE in the 4th quarter worth about $1,853,000.

Shares of AONE opened at $9.95 on Friday. One has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on ONE in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

ONE Company Profile

one intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

