Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 14,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE)

Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V (NYSE:IPOE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the fourth quarter worth about $513,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,628,000.

Shares of NYSE:IPOE opened at $14.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.62. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

