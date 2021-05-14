Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Buys £152.95 in Stock

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) insider Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,185 ($28.55) per share, for a total transaction of £152.95 ($199.83).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

On Wednesday, February 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 7 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,025 ($26.46) per share, for a total transaction of £141.75 ($185.20).

OXIG opened at GBX 2,065 ($26.98) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,079.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,942.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 33.74. Oxford Instruments plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,122 ($14.66) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77).

Several analysts have recently commented on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

About Oxford Instruments

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.