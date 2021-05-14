Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

OMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Owens & Minor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.05.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. Owens & Minor has a 1-year low of $6.60 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.51.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens & Minor will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This is an increase from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is currently 1.79%.

In other Owens & Minor news, EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,449,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shana Carol Neal sold 4,791 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $131,944.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,434,711.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,566 shares of company stock worth $3,904,540. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

