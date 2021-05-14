Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Sells $363,988.70 in Stock

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) EVP Mark P. Zacur sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $363,988.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,775.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:OMI opened at $31.39 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.58. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 18.07% and a negative net margin of 0.72%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a boost from Owens & Minor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 1.79%.

OMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Owens & Minor to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Owens & Minor in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

