Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Trading Down 4.6%

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) was down 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.91 and last traded at $8.91. Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.34.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average of $7.91.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OVCHF)

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited provides financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, other parts of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

