Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,818 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $171.13 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $157.04 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

