Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 31.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GWW. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 4.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in W.W. Grainger by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total transaction of $916,163.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,352.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total value of $1,740,374.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares in the company, valued at $24,898,836.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,688,815. Corporate insiders own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GWW opened at $465.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $420.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $399.22. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $263.83 and a 52 week high of $479.87. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 16.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.48%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $425.36.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

