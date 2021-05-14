Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $77.19 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.25 and a 1-year high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day moving average is $78.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,265,924.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,024,523 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

