Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,294,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,279,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,385 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,174,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $823,178,000 after purchasing an additional 631,955 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $647,266,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,196,523 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $392,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,381,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $353,786,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TFC. Raymond James lowered Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.20.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $60.57 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $81.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

In related news, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total transaction of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,841.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

