Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 3,680 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,442 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE NVST opened at $43.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of -338.00 and a beta of 2.00. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $14.73 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.11.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVST shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 114,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $4,656,096.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,361,093.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 307,679 shares of company stock worth $13,030,866. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

