Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,835. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

