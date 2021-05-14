Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC cut its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 358,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,536,000 after acquiring an additional 60,047 shares in the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,782,835. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a 200 day moving average of $67.14. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $47.20 and a twelve month high of $79.56.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

