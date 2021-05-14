Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.93.

Shares of OR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.65. 3,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 873,778. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The company had revenue of $49.54 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after acquiring an additional 13,530 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties in the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 388,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,305,000. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

