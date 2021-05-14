Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0413 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NYSE OR opened at $13.52 on Friday. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $8.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Osisko Gold Royalties had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 72.90%. The business had revenue of $49.54 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OR. TD Securities raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$19.50 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.93.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

