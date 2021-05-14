Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to “Buy”

Orica (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised Orica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get Orica alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS OCLDY remained flat at $$10.51 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 535. Orica has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.36.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems to the mining, quarrying, oil and gas, and construction markets in Australia, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides bulk systems, wireless initiating systems, electronic blasting systems, initiating systems, packaged explosives, and blasting services to the surface and underground mining construction markets.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.