ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko Sells 1,090 Shares of Stock

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORIC) CEO Jacob Chacko sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $27,489.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,495,798.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jacob Chacko also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, Jacob Chacko sold 730 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $18,279.20.

On Wednesday, April 28th, Jacob Chacko sold 700 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $17,542.00.

On Friday, April 30th, Jacob Chacko sold 1,300 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $32,682.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Jacob Chacko sold 800 shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $20,072.00.

NASDAQ:ORIC opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.54. ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.60 and a 1-year high of $40.81.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Equities analysts expect that ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORIC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,910,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,802,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 118.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,143,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,015,000 after buying an additional 619,999 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,105,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,082,000 after buying an additional 5,081 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 853,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,901,000 after acquiring an additional 229,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 624,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,293,000 after acquiring an additional 135,976 shares during the period. 73.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered ORIC Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapies for treatment of cancers. The company's lead product candidate is ORIC-101, a small molecule antagonist of the glucocorticoid receptor, which has been linked to resistance to multiple classes of cancer therapeutics across various solid tumors.

