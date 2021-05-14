Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Given New $26.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) had its price target reduced by SVB Leerink from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Organogenesis’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Shares of ORGO opened at $17.79 on Tuesday. Organogenesis has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.50 and a beta of 1.84.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,436.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.