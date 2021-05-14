Organogenesis Holdings Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.05. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Organogenesis had a negative return on equity of 10.03% and a negative net margin of 1.61%.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $9.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Organogenesis from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Organogenesis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

Shares of ORGO opened at $17.79 on Thursday. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -296.50 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $2,304,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 9,503 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,552,000 after acquiring an additional 42,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Organogenesis by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 55,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $589,000. Institutional investors own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 16,663 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $214,119.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,159,108.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 111,406 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $1,461,646.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,470,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Organogenesis

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic allograft wound covering and surgical barrier for application in the care of chronic and acute wounds or surgical implantation in spine, orthopedic, and sports medicine applications; Apligraf, a bioengineered bi-layered skin substitute for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft, a dermal substitute for the treatment of DFUs; NuShield, a dehydrated placental tissue wound covering and surgical barrier applied to the target tissue to support native healing; and PuraPly Antimicrobial, an antimicrobial barrier skin substitute to treat chronic and acute wounds.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.